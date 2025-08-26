Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 71.4% – Time to Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) was up 71.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 606,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 60,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.20.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Featured Articles

