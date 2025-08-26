Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

