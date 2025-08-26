J. Stern & Co. LLP Buys 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Booking by 26.5% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Booking by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,515,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $2,999,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,703.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,584.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,163.97. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,700.97 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

