Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 38,304 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Medpace worth $121,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Medpace by 36.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,380. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,803,569.35. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,450 shares of company stock valued at $51,791,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $466.80 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

