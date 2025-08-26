Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 91,148 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 275.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,148 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of United Rentals worth $77,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of URI opened at $940.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $826.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $946.00.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

