Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and CTX Virtual Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $678.72 million 1.57 $39.22 million $0.59 15.85 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harmonic and CTX Virtual Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 1 2 4 0 2.43 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $11.6667, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 9.96% 17.83% 10.23% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harmonic beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. Its video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides VOS360 SaaS platform that provides both streaming and channel origination and distribution services; and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, integration services, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training, as well as SaaS-related support and deployment. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

