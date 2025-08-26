Head-To-Head Analysis: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) versus Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Volatility & Risk

Radio One has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Radio One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Radio One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radio One and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28% Entravision Communications -30.16% -51.15% -14.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radio One $449.67 million 0.16 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.47 Entravision Communications $364.95 million 0.62 -$148.91 million ($1.32) -1.88

This table compares Radio One and Entravision Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radio One has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Entravision Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radio One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radio One beats Entravision Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertisers to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a mobile growth solution, such as managed services to advertisers to reach mobile device users; and digital advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it owns and operates TelevisaUnivision-affiliated television stations. The company operates various television stations; radio stations; and Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

