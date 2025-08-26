Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

