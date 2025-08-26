Comparing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Leslie’s and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 1 9 0 0 1.90 Grove Collaborative 0 1 1 0 2.50

Leslie’s presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 376.05%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential downside of 12.90%. Given Leslie’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s -6.72% N/A -4.96% Grove Collaborative -11.41% -6,372.67% -21.21%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Leslie’s and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Leslie’s has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and Grove Collaborative”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.25 billion 0.05 -$23.38 million ($0.45) -0.75 Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.31 -$27.42 million ($0.58) -2.67

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leslie’s beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products. In addition, the company provides installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. It also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. The company offers complimentary, commercial-grade in-store, water testing, and analysis services. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie’s, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

