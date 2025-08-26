Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $457.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.89 and a 200 day moving average of $410.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

