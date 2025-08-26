GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $651,000 Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after buying an additional 1,924,653 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in WillScot in the first quarter valued at $145,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WillScot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,641,000 after acquiring an additional 223,462 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WillScot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,810.95. This represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

