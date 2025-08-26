Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. $V

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

NYSE:V opened at $348.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.39. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.67 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

