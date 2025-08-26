Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $8,864,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

