Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 303.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

