Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.