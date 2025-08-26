Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Nano Nuclear Energy: Don’t Rush to Buy This Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.