Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

