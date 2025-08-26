Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,553 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,774,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,041,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,760,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after buying an additional 181,095 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,640,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

