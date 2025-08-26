Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.8%

MOS opened at $33.1350 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

