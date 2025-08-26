Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 157,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

CF opened at $86.1960 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

