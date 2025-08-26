Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,805 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $9,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 480.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 294,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HOG opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

