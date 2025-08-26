Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

