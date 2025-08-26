Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit Aerosystems accounts for about 2.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Aerosystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Spirit Aerosystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $40.1730 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Aerosystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.