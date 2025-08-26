GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 5,050 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for about 2.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.60% of Amedisys worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after acquiring an additional 756,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

