Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $235.71 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Zoetis worth $235,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.1040 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

