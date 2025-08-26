Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

