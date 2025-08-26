Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.82 Million Stock Holdings in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.13% of Innovex International worth $38,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 234.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Innovex International by 169.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovex International by 264.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovex International by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the fourth quarter worth $145,000.

Innovex International Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of INVX stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Innovex International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Innovex International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

INVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Innovex International

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Featured Articles

