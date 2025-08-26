Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $44.11 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

