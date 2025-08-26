Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

