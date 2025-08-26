Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $98.4770 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

