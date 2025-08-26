Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,825 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.44% of Graco worth $61,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,495,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,474.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.5%

Graco stock opened at $86.8520 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

