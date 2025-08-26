Comerica Bank Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,987,000 after acquiring an additional 182,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,790,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $597.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.79.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

