Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $65.9140 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

