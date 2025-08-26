Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $64.44 Million Stock Holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF $LSAF

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF accounts for 7.0% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF worth $64,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

LSAF opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Profile

