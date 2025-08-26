LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF $SQEW Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,797 shares during the period. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 47.30% of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SQEW opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.91. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Profile

The LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global equities. The fund weights companies based on quantitative factors including statistical skew. SQEW was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

