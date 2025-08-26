Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. $OKUR

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in OnKure Therapeutics were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,461,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OnKure Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OKUR shares. Zacks Research cut OnKure Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OKUR opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $20.00.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About OnKure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.