325,000 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA Purchased by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLMA. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,257,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,304,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,801,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,154.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 979,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 901,159 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 522,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

