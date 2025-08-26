Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 459,512 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. $PRQR

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,512 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $236.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 238.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.