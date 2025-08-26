Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 27,628 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

D stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

