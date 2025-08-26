Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 4,211 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $268.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

