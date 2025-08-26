Kellanova $K Stock Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $31,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,100 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,613,000 after acquiring an additional 530,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $9,164,348.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,212,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,058,719.26. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $100,975,123 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

