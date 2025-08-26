Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 102,327 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,327 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $46,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $107.3840 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.