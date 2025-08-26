PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.