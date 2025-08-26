Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $142.4780 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $142.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.