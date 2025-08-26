Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,113.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $517.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,667 shares of company stock worth $178,679,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

