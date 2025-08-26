Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $32.06 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $205.0780 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $212.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

