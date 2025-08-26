Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,281 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,876,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,530 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 964.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ETR opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

