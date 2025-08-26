Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $130,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

