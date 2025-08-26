Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 43,955 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

