The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 813.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

