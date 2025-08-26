Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 40,398 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,398 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $57,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,954,250. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $837.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.